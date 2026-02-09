Bad Binch TongTong named winner of Genesis/CFDA 2026 AAPI grant

The third winner of the CFDA Genesis House AAPI Design and Innovation Grant has been revealed. This year, Terrence Zhou the designer behind Bad Binch TongTong was named as the recipient of the programme, created to support emerging AAPI talent through financial support and mentoring.

Zhou presented his collection during a private event at Genesis House last week, alongside fellow finalists Allina Liu and Kim Shui. Each participant was given 40,000 dollars to develop their lines over a five-month duration, which also included a trip to South Korea and access to mentors.

For his own collection, Zhou presented three-pieces that explored “innovation as a state of incubation”, drawing inspiration from the Chinese creation myth of Pan Gu, reflective in protective shells which withheld each design. The line intends to mirror a progression from origin to transformation to forward motion, a press release explained, “proposing innovation as refinement rather than rupture”.

In a statement, Zhou said: "This programme affirms my belief that innovation is not about replacing heritage, but allowing it to evolve, holding tradition in a state of becoming while imagining new futures through design."

As the winner, Zhou received a further 60,000 dollars to develop his business. The finalists’ collections will all remain on display at Genesis House until February 22.