Badgley Mischka experiences growth following 30th anniversary

Just after the simultaneous celebration of its thirtieth anniversary and debut of Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week, Badgley Mischka is doing quite well. Mark Badgley and James Mischka showed their pretty, feminine, and floral collection complete with both gowns and suiting to a star-lined front row last week, and also took the opportunity to introduce two new lines of product offering: childrenswear, plus a new fragrance.

“When James and I first started, it was all about sportswear; the New York industry was inundated with it. Grunge and layering with five different pieces were also popular, but that never appealed to us. Maybe one of the reasons for being around 30 years later is that we haven’t tried to be everything,” Badgley told the Hollywood Reporter.

Fox Business reported yesterday that Badgley Mischka is having great success this year, “due in part to a robust economic outlook,” perhaps the reason why the time was now right for the brand to bring forth a new line. As Fox Business reported, “after years of economic uncertainty,” Mischka has found that shoppers have recently gained a stronger interest in shopping, that the consumer mindset is turning now around.

Badgley and Mischka also credit a loyal consumer base who treat their collections as investment pieces, continuing to wear items 10 to 15 years after purchase.

Also on the agenda for Badgley Mischka, their Jewel line’s Holiday 2018 has been announced, these newest designs offering “the same quality and show as their classics, but for a fraction of the price.” Shoes in the collection are all priced under 150 US dollars and feature understated yet elegant embellishments, similar to those of the high-end line.

Photos: catwalkpictures.com, Badgley Mischka SS19