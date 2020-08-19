Badgley Mischka partners with Searchspring to improve ecommerce search

Badgley Mischka increased its e-commerce search conversion rate by 85 percent since it initiated its partnership with Searchspring one month ago.

The luxury brand integrated Searchspring's user-friendly merchandising, personalization and analytics tools into the search and category pages of its e-commerce site to improve product discoverability and enhance the online shopping experience.

Searchspring’s reporting has helped Badgley Mischka to build tailored landing pages based on common search terms, and redirect shoppers to find their desired results.

“The second we plugged Searchspring in, everything just got so much easier. We’re constantly getting feedback that our site is now easier to manage, easier to navigate, and people are finding their products faster,” said Katie Ouaknine, Owner at Badgley Mischka Web. “We have more reporting tools than we ever expected, it’s really opened our eyes about how people use our site."