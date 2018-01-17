Badgley Mischka to launch beauty line

Designer brand Badgley Mischka, known for its evening gowns and wedding dresses, has signed a worldwide beauty licensing deal with TPR Holdings LLC.

“The beauty category is a natural extension of our design philosophy,” said co-founder James Mischka. "Our style embodies the glamorous Hollywood of the Forties. Part of that glamour is in the getting ready process. We are creating a lifestyle and through fragrance and cosmetics we will be able to offer a more intimate way of bringing women the Badgley Mischka experience.”

The first beauty collaboration will be a fragrance that is set to launch in spring 2018 in three sizes, this will then be followed up with a colour line in the summer, said TPR Holdings, which also owns Cargo Cosmetics, Mally Beauty and Ybf.

TPR president Brian Robinson said: “Mark Badgley and James Mischka are iconic designers with a distinct style. The sophisticated aesthetic of their brand caters to a younger, more modern couture customer. We are looking forward to creating award-winning fragrances and colour cosmetics for the Badgley Mischka brand.”

Mark Badgley, added: “Brian Robinson and his team have proven expertise in terms of understanding how to develop and grow a beauty brand globally within the context of a worldwide license.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to broaden our vision and we are confident that TPR will successfully collaborate with us to grow our fragrance and colour franchise to the proper scale.”

Badgley and Mischka launched Badgley Mischka in 1988, and the New York-based fashion line is now sold around the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as in its Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Beverly Hills.