Badgley Mishka designs its first luggage collection

Luxury fashion brand Badgley Mishka is moving into another category of accessories. The brand partnered with Miami quality luggage manufacturer Naftali Inc. for the line, which will be available for online retail both on Bddgley Mishka's site and those of other high-end retailers early this summer.

Best known for its collections in eveningwear and footwear, the Badgley Mishka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognized worldwide over the past thirty years. It currently offers products across outerwear, sportwear, swimwear, handbags, bridal, eyewear and jewelry. Its upcoming luggage collection will be the brand's first foray into the category.

Badgley Mishka hope that the luggage line will allow it to reach a wider and younger audience who appreciate the brand's glamorous brand ethos but might not tend to spend high amounts on clothing. The brand's women's ready-to-wear typically costs between 250 and 500 dollars.

The luggage will incorporate high-end features to blend form and function, made using a thick ABS and PC Film that are both durable and lightweight, and set over eight spinner wheels that allow the enable the luggage to roll smoothly and carry heavy weight.

"Working with the Naftali team to develop our own collection has been an extremely fun and rewarding process. Now that we can offer the pieces to our customers makes it even more exciting," co-founder and designer James Mischka said in a statement.

The luggage maintains the same design ethos as the rest of Badgley Mishka's product offerings. There are two design collections within the initial luggage offerings: the "Contour Collection," features an embossed triangle pattern, while the "Essence Print Collection," is made with bright blues, yellows, floral and geometric prints.

The line will retail at 320 dollars for a 20-inch carry-on, 360 dollars for a 24-inch medium size piece, 400 dollars for a 28-inch large suitcase or 1,080 dollars for a three-piece set.