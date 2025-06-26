Bagpipes and lace: Egonlab celebrates Brittany at Paris Fashion Week
Luxury label Egonlab presented its spring/summer 2026 collection on Wednesday as part of the FHCM programme, the official Paris Fashion Week schedule. Thirty-four silhouettes charmingly evoked Brittany's rich sartorial history, reflecting extensive research into the region's archives.
Needle lace and porcelain shirts
'Rooted in Breton heritage, the collection blends coastal tradition with urban elegance', read Egonlab's show notes. For founders Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix, evoking Brittany was a tribute to their grandfather, René Glémarec.
Brittany was also expressed in the detail of a bagpipe carried under the arm by several silhouettes in the show; in pointed ruffs that recalled details of Breton costumes; and through pieces of lace placed on the head, similar to the needle lace from the commune of Plougastel-Daoulas.
There was also a sleeveless top with golden embroidery resembling that of a 'bigouden' costume preserved in the Finistère departmental archives.
Finally, the wide folded lapels were reminiscent of traditional Breton men's shirts or the wide-brimmed crossed shawls once worn by women.
The final look was a trompe-l'œil piece made of porcelain with artist Flávio Juán Núñez. It was a loose, short-sleeved white shirt.
The SS26 collection also saw the luxury brand launch several collaborations, including Havaianas flip-flops, Longchamp bags and Bearbrick accessories.
The richness of Breton clothing culture has been at the centre of luxury brand collections several times. One of the most memorable was perhaps French designer Jean Paul Gaultier's autumn/winter 2015 collection, whose show opened with the sound of a foghorn and the cries of seagulls, according to a report in Vogue magazine. It notably featured references to 'bigouden' headdresses and typical white embroidery.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
