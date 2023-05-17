BagsbyAppointment opens sourcing and styling services to the public

BagsbyAppointment, an exclusive trusted sourcing and styling service for VIPs and royalty looking for luxury bags, watches, fine jewellery, ready-to-wear and home decor, is opening its doors to the public.

Launched in 2019 as a fashion concierge for VIPs, royalty and ultra-high-net-worth clients, BagsbyAppointment has become a trusted expert in sourcing bags and ready-to-wear from Hermès, and Chanel to watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and Patek Philippe, as well as Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier fine jewellery.

With the launch of its new website, BagsbyAppointment will offer its specialists services to a wider clientele, expanding into a holistic fashion experience with personal shopping, styling, wardrobe cleanse and VIP resale services to the public for the first time, with prices starting from 150 pounds.

Image: BagsbyAppointment; website

The fashion concierge will continue to focus on luxury by sourcing client requests for aspirational accessories ranging from classic icons such as the Hermes Birkin or Kelly bags to rare, limited edition and vintage pieces that are hard to find, such as the Hermes Kelly 15 in sterling silver and the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 571.

In addition, BagsbyAppointment will also offer an investment portfolio service, which helps clients to develop a collection of luxury accessories that will gain value over time.

The personal styling service can be conducted online or in person, with a dedicated stylist selecting multiple looks for anything ranging from special events to holidays and gifting. Personal stylists are also available to offer wardrobe clear-outs and a resale service.