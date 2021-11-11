Balenciaga and Telfar among winners at CFDA’s Fashion Awards
The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced the winners of its 2021 Fashion Awards, revealed in a star-studded ceremony on November 10.
As the first Fashion Awards to take place in person in two years, the event pulled out all the stops to celebrate some of the biggest names in fashion. Hosted by actor Emily Blunt, prizes were presented in front of a live celebrity-filled audience.
A selection of the honourees were revealed before the ceremony, including Zendaya as CFDA’s Fashion Icon, Face of the Year Anya Taylor-Joy and The Model Alliance, which received the first Positive Social Influence Award.
Blunt presented American Womenswear Designer of the Year to Christopher John Rogers and American Menswear Designer of the Year to Emily Bode Aujla of Bode. Singer Ciara announced the American Accessories Designer as Telfar Clemens of Telfar, while Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung revealed the American Emerging Designer to be Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.For the full list of winners see below
The competition was tough this year for the highly-anticipated event, with a cohort of high-level designers among the nominees, including the likes of Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs and Coach’s Stuart Vevers. The selection was carried out by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, alongside top fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.
Full list of winners
- American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers
- American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla of Bode
- American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens of Telfar
- American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson of Theophilio
- International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna of Balenciaga
- International Men’s Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner
- Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia
- Board of Directors’ Tribute Honour: Yeohlee Teng
- Founder’s Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert: Aurora James
- Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Dapper Dan