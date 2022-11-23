Balenciaga apologises for controversial campaign images following outcry

Fashion house Balenciaga has apologised on Instagram for several controversial images from two of the brand's campaigns.

Earlier this week, a Balenciaga campaign went viral, mainly on Twitter and Instagram, because it depicted children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. The campaign images were no longer visible on Balenciaga's website on Tuesday.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused,” the Spanish luxury brand said on Instagram. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.”

Balenciaga said it has “immediately removed the campaign from all platforms”.

Another earlier campaign for a collaboration between the brand and Adidas, brought to light on social media by an observant viewer, showed documents that when zoomed in on appeared to reference a lawsuit over child pornography.

Commenting on the campaign, Balenciaga said: “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign.

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.

“We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and wellbeing.”