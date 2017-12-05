Balenciaga combining women's and men's runway shows

In the ever changing landscape of the runway show and the fashion calendar, who knows what is going to happen next. The latest fashion house to make adjustments to their show dates is Balenciaga, the Kering-owned luxury brand headed up by artistic director Demna Gvasalia.

Beginning with their autumn/winter 2018 collection which will show at Paris Fashion Week in March, the brand will combine their menswear and womenswear collections to show at the same time. In the past, women's showed at Paris Fashion Week in March and October, and men's showed at Paris Men's Fashion Week in January and June.

Beginning in January 2018, the brand will also launch a men's pre-collection. Balenciaga isn't the only luxury brand to announce a unification of their men's and women's runway shows. Recently, Salvatore Ferragamo announced they will be combining their men's and women's shows, and showing at Milan Fashion Week twice a year. This removes from them the Milan menswear calendar. With so many designers leaving the men's runway show weeks, what's the future of men's Fashion Weeks?

photo:via Balenciaga Facebook Page