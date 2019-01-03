Balenciaga launches first in-house eyewear line with Dover Street Market

Balenciaga is kicking off the new year with the launch of an eyewear collection, available exclusively at Dover Street Market stores in the US, UK, Japan, Singapore and China, as well as on Dover Street Market’s ecommerce. With prices ranging between 290 US dollars (230 pounds) and 570 US dollars (450 pounds), the collection includes both sunglasses and prescription frames.

This is the first Balenciaga eyewear line produced entirely in-house by Kering, the French luxury conglomerate which owns the brand. Balenciaga’s previous eyewear collections were under a licensing agreement with Marcolin Eyewear, which also makes shades for numerous other luxury labels, including Moncler, Tom Ford and Diesel. Until April 2018, Balenciaga was the last Kering brand with an eyewear presence which was not yet managed by the conglomerate’s eyewear division, Kering Eyewear.

Photo: Dover Street Market