Balenciaga teams with Mr Porter, Net-a-Porter for capsule collection

Everyone is in the collaboration game nowadays, even some unexpected players. Balenciaga, which has very little history of collaborations in the past, is coming out with a capsule collection with Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter that will rollout on January 22. This marks the first time the brand has done a capsule collection under creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Both the men's and women's collections will be based on the brand's spring 2018 designs, so rather than an entirely new range, it is more of an extension of the brand's upcoming collection for the season.

There is no shortage of product in this collection either. The 53-piece womenswear collection, titled Balenciaga x Net a Porter, includes t-shirts, wovens, hoodies, dresses, denim and outerwear. The Balenciaga x Mr Porter collection includes sweaters and outerwear. In addition, both the menswear and womenswear ranges will include shoe offerings, such as the Knifebootie and Speed sneaker offered in gray, exclusive to Net-a-Porter, and the Triple S sneaker in green, exclusive to Mr Porter. Price points for the collections range from 95 pounds to 3575 pounds.

Balenciaga has proven to be one of Kering's top performing brands under Gvasalia. For Q3 in 2017, Balenciaga came in as number one on Lyst's index of hottest brands in fashion as tracked by 4.5 million data points.