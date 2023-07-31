Balenciaga to host show in Los Angeles on December 2

Europe’s Balenciaga is preparing to unveil its autumn 2024 men’s and women’s collections during a show in Los Angeles on December 2.

The luxury label has not yet revealed the venue or other details of the event, as noted by WWD, which initially reported on the news.

It is the second-time the Paris-based fashion house has opted for a show in America, the last being in May 2022, when it revealed its resort 2023 collection on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The upcoming LA event will follow Balenciaga’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, scheduled between September 25 and October 3.

On this occasion, the brand’s creative director Demna will unveil its summer 2024 collection.

His choice of LA builds on the growing list of brands that have opted for the Californian beach city as a location for their shows.

In the last few years, the likes of Saint Laurent, Versace, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci have hosted runways there, making it an increasingly popular destination for high-level fashion events.