Balmain and L'Oréal Paris to launch lipstick line

French fashion house Balmain is to launch an exclusive make-up collection in collaboration with cosmetic giant L'Oréal Paris. The Balmain x L'Oréal Paris collaboration will be a capsule collection of lipsticks that have been created under the creative supervision of Olivier Rousteing.

While L'Oréal Paris has previously enlisted an array of A-list ambassadors to promote its make-up, skincare and hair products, this collaboration with Balmain will mark the first with a fashion house, as well as the first foray into beauty for Balmain’s creative director.

The new Balmain products will be part of L'Oréal Paris' signature Color Riche lipstick range and will feature three new colour themes said the beauty brand involving 12 new shades and there will be three “star shades” available as jewel editions, which will be available in Balmain Paris stores and selected retailers.

The collection will be available from early September to coincide with Paris Fashion Week, which is sponsored by the cosmetics brand.

Rousteing has overseen the creative direction of the collaboration, from the colours to the packaging, as well as the advertising campaign, L'Oréal Paris has revealed.

“With L’Oréal Paris, Rousteing brings the raw creativity with which he has reinvented Balmain, from the Paris runways to his first ever beauty collection,” L’Oréal Paris and Balmain said in a joint statement to WWD. “The crossroads of high fashion and affordable beauty, the Balmain aesthetic reaches a new audience through the world’s most-loved lipstick: Color Riche. Number-one globally, Color Riche lipstick is sold worldwide every three-seconds.”

Rousteing added: "L'Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves. With this collaboration, I'm thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world.”

This isn’t the first time Rousteing has collaborated with a high street brand, in 2015, he oversaw the Balmain x H&M collection, and last year, he designed a collection for Nike Lab under his own name.