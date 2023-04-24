Balmain and Neiman Marcus to launch exclusive 'Summer Set' activation and collection

French luxury fashion house Balmain and American luxury department store Neiman Marcus announced the launch of their collaborative immersive activation ‘Summer Set’, which features an exclusive 1920’s-inspired sportswear collection.

The collection will be available in 14 stores and online, and consists of 24 women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces, as well as handbags and women’s shoes.

The idea is to provide a collection that evokes “the spirit of idyllic days playing racquet sports”, as explained in the press release. It is intended to be wearable in different settings, from casual to more formal environments.

The 2,000 square foot sized installation is set in a nostalgic sportswear theme and even includes a usable mini tennis court with pink tennis balls.

Balmain’s partnership with Neiman Marcus dates back to over half a decade ago.

Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain said: “Ever since Pierre Balmain's first visit to Dallas—way back in 1947—Neiman Marcus and the house of Balmain have enjoyed a very special relationship. That's why I was so happy to create this summer collection that combines our shared passions for French heritage and Parisian savoir-faire with modern spins on classic summer-sport silhouettes.”

In 1955, Pierre Balmain, the founder of the house, won the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Today, the department store offers the largest assortment of the French luxury brand’s collections worldwide.

Moreover, the two partners have experienced a successful collaboration before, in 2022, when the exclusive Balmain x Barbie collection and installation were launched, with more than 70 percent sell-through across the board, and even 100 percent in certain categories.

Lana Todorovich explained: “The Luxury of a Relationship is our brand strategy. The relationships we have with our brand partners result in the creation of these unique activations that make life extraordinary for our customers.”

A customer activation will be hosted on April 26 and the instalment can be visited up until May 8 at NorthPark Dallas.

The collection will be available to purchase on all three levels of Neiman’s integrated retail model: in stores, online and through remote selling.