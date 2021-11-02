Balmain collaborates with Netflix on ‘The Harder They Fall’ collection

Balmain is launching a limited-edition clothing and accessories collection in collaboration with Netflix to coincide with the global release of the Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ starring Idris Elba.

Billed as Netflix’s first luxury fashion collaboration, the Balmain x The Harder They Fall collection has been designed to meld the film’s bold look, which tells the story of Black cowboys, with the signature finesse of a Balmain runway.

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has encapsulated the Western spirit with a fringe-heavy ready-to-wear and accessories capsule for men and women, including a suede bolero jacket, fringed bags, and grommet adorned mini skirts and tops.

Image: courtesy of Balmain

The collaboration came about after Rousteing was asked to design a few costumes for the film that were showcased alongside items created by costume designer Antoinette Messam.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rousteing said in a statement: “I am so happy that I was allowed to play a small part in this production. I was asked to design a few pieces, which have been masterfully integrated into the fantastic overall ambience that the very talented costume director Antoinette Messam created for the film.

“But, to tell you the truth, I wanted to do much, much more. So, I was thrilled when ‘The Harder They Fall’ team asked me if I’d be willing to push it a bit farther—which is how we ended up deciding to partner on a special limited-edition Balmain-The Harder They Fall Collection, directly inspired by the spirit of this groundbreaking Western.”

Image: courtesy of Balmain

Jeymes Samuel, writer, director, producer, and composer of ‘The Harder They Fall’, added: “For me, partnering with Balmain was a natural fit. It’s the same way that every aspect of this movie was assembled, with instinct and a belief in the people positioned in their respective roles.

“Both on and off the catwalk Olivier Rousteing has ensured that the Balmain brand represents a strength and unity that gives equality to all irrespective of race, gender, or anything else. Much like ‘The Harder They Fall’ Balmain is kick ass, taking no prisoners and showing us time and again that that the brand hasn’t come to play, it’s come to make a statement. A perfect marriage if ever there was one.”

Image: courtesy of Balmain

The Balmain x The Harder They Fall collection will be available on Balmain.com and select retail flagships, as well as Netflix.shop and farfetch.com from November 3.

Farfetch will also bring the collection to life by creating 3D social content for Instagram, where fans of the film and the Parisian label will be transported into the film sets through social media to shop the capsule collection on its website.