Balmain launches Stranger Things collection

Parisian fashion house Balmain has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ series.

In a statement, Balmain said that creative director Olivier Rousteing took inspiration from the series’ eighties-era settings, music, graphics, colours, hair and make-up to design a collection that embodies the characters featured in ‘Stranger Things’.

“I was born in 1985, and the four seasons of ‘Stranger Things’ take place in America from 1983-1986, so of course, none of this is anywhere near to what we were all wearing when I was going to my lycée in Bordeaux, France, many years later,” said Rousteing. “But how could you not be in awe of all those incredible looks? I may not be a child of that moment, but those familiar with my Balmain runways already know that I’ve always been mesmerized by the singular pop spirit of that era - so, when Netflix reached out to me to design a special, limited-edition Balmain x Stranger Things collection, I was immediately on board.”

Image: Balmain

The unisex Balmain x Stranger Things clothing and accessories collection channels the “bright effervescence stylings and inimitable cuts that set apart the eighties’ earliest music videos, jazzercise workouts and mall-rat uniforms," explains the label.

The result is bold pattern combinations, loud colours, and oversized silhouettes, including denim jacket embroidered with ‘Stranger Things’ badges with matching high waist shorts, printed hoodies, graffiti pleated skirt, bright zebra print long sleeve T-shirt and a retro striped roll-neck top.

Image: Balmain

There is also a Balmain mixtape phone case and a special edition of the house’s bestselling B-Court sneakers embellished with multi-coloured inserts and the embossed ‘Stranger Things’ logo.

The Balmain limited-edition capsule collection is available at the label’s Parisian flagship, at 374 rue Saint Honoré and its Melrose Place store in Los Angeles, as well as on the brand’s website.

Image: Balmain

Image: Balmain