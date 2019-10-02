Balmain partners with Diamond Foundry for Spring 2020 jewelry

Balmain, which is led by creative director Olivier Rousteing has teamed up with Diamond Foundry, a carbon-neutral diamond producer, to create jewelry for the historic French fashion house’s Spring 2020 collection.

According to an announcement from Diamond Foundry, Rousteing and his team designed a pair of earrings using Diamond Foundry’s aboveground diamonds. The earrings premiered at Balmain’s SS2020 fashion show on Sept. 27.

“As a global luxury brand, we demand nothing but the highest level from ourselves and we expect our partners to meet those same exact standards,” said Massimo Piombini, Balmain’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “Diamond Foundry, like Balmain, sets itself apart by the high level of craftsmanship, quality and design.” Piombini also shared that it was important for Balmain to partner with companies who share its core values, noting that the Diamond Foundry’s focus on creating a quality product without any negative environmental or social implications was one of the main reasons the luxury label chose to partner with the diamond company.

Images: Courtesy of Diamond Foundry