Balmain to show pre-fall collection through store windows

As brands keep looking for new ways to debut collections in lieu of the traditional runway format, Balmain will be debuting its pre-fall 2021 collection via its store windows of their Rue Saint-Honoré flagship. The entire production will be photographed lived and the production of which will be live-streamed. It’s a unique way for Balmain to debut its latest collection, even compared to some of its competitors that opted for more conventional video formats.

Balmain founder Pierre Balmain was known for shooting his collection in front of Balmain’s first ever store in Paris, so this format is historically within the brand’s DNA. Those famous Paris-sidewalk images were recently recreate for the relaunched PB-Labyrinth pattern accessories.

Gucci recently debuted their spring 2021 collection via an episodic video format featuring stars like Billie Eilish and Gucci muse Harry Styles. Chanel recently revealed their Métiers d’Art collection via video. Balenciaga also recently debuted their spring/summer 2021 collection via a video game.

As brands continue to adapt to the new normal of editors, buyers, and stylists not being able to jetset around the world for fashion shows, they have gotten very innovative with how to debut their new collections. Luckily, we live in a digital age.

photo: via balmain.com