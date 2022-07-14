Balmain unveils debut fine jewellery collections

Balmain has unveiled its first fine jewellery collections during Paris Haute Couture Week, reflecting the historic fashion house’s signature audacious and inclusive spirit.

There are two debut collections, ‘Emblem’ and ‘Labyrinth,’ which reference some of Balmain’s most well-known signatures, with classic motifs pulled from the fashion house’s archives alongside ones introduced by current creative director Olivier Rousteing.

The 20-piece line has been designed in Paris to channel Balmain’s “easily recognised mix of Parisian luxury, sharply tailored silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship,” explains the brand, and made in France using recycled and ethical 18k gold, conflict-free minerals, and traceable gemstones.

Image: Balmain

Balmain adds that the ‘Emblem’ and ‘Labyrinth’ collections have been “charged with inimitable emotional strength,” and designed to celebrate “love, joy, determination and confidence” to offer the Balmain Army “personal-yet-universal designs that can be easily slipped on”.

Balmain Fine Jewellery references signatures from the archives and by Olivier Rousteing

Image: Balmain

The ‘Emblem’ collection reflects the rebellious spirit of Balmain and features some of the most important and recognisable icons of the house, such as the house’s distinctive coat of arms the ‘Balmain Blazon’ that blends a crown and lions, and the eye-catching embroideries from one of Rousteing’s most influential catwalks, the Fabergé collection of 2012.

These signatures have been translated into necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, pins, and cuffs, in a combination of yellow gold, diamonds, onyx and tsavorites.

Image: Balmain

While for the ‘Labyrinth’ collection highlights Balmain’s intricate motif first introduced in 1970, originally inspired by the mazes of France’s Renaissance gardens, which blends the initials of the house founder into a mesmerising play on repetitive geometry.

The Labyrinth pattern has been fashioned in yellow gold, Balmain’s signature colour, and set with diamonds across the 10 pieces including necklaces, earrings, cuffs and rings to offer “timeless couture”.

Image: Balmain

Commenting on the jewellery launch, Rousteing said in a statement: “It was important for me that Balmain Fine Jewellery truly reflects the essence of this house. Ever since Pierre Balmain showed his first collection over 75 years ago, Balmain presentations have always set themselves apart by their singularly fresh and bold vision.

“We’ve made it very clear that we are building upon that unique heritage by having our first jewellery collections riff on a host of items pulled from our archives, including Monsieur Balmain’s legendary Labyrinth pattern, the house’s distinctive coat of arms and the couture-like embellishments of my Fabergé collection, which I first sent down the runway ten years ago.”

Image: Balmain

Balmain announced in January it was entering the fine jewellery category in partnership with the Adorisa Group, helmed by former De Beers Jewellers chief executive François Delage to design, produce, market and distribute fine jewellery collections under licences for fashion and couture houses.

At the time, Balmain chief executive, Jean-Jacques Guével, said: “Fine jewellery is, of course, a natural extension of Balmain’s luxury universe. That is why we partnered with Adorisa Group on this new offering and look forward to building upon this unique collaboration.”

Image: Balmain

Image: Balmain

Image: Balmain