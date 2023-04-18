Balmain unveils ready-to-wear capsule with Evian

Luxury French fashion house Balmain and water brand Evian have unveiled the second phase of their continuing partnership with the launch of a capsule collection of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories that pairs classic sportswear silhouettes with shades of soft pastels.

The Balmain x Evian collection marks the first range produced by the two brands that will be available for consumers to purchase globally online and in-store at the luxury fashion house, following the couture gown and limited-edition bottle unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week in October.

The 19-piece collection spans ready-to-wear and accessories and includes outerwear, swimwear, T-shirts, hoodies and bags designed by Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing and his design team. The eye-catching capsule is inspired by the Evian universe and the joys of summer, explains the brand, and plays with new takes on soft pastels with gradient dye treatments.

Evian also stresses that the limited-edition collection has been created using a wide variety of eco-friendly practices, materials and innovations, to highlight the “powerful possibilities of a future world of fashion sustainability”. This includes using GOTS-certified organic cotton, FSC-certified viscose and several GRS-certified recycled materials across the range of swimsuits, tees, hoodies, bombers, trucker jackets and jeans.

Highlights include an embroidered short blue dress, crafted by the Balmain atelier using Forest Stewardship Council certified viscose, and a reimagined version of Balmain’s ‘Blaze’ handbag using 45 percent plant-based 3D-printed resin and 100 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate for the handle and lock created from recycled Evian waste (Evian rPET flakes) that did not meet circularity standards.

Other standout pieces include a bottle holder with chunky chain detailing, an oversized denim trucker jacket in a pink and blue gradient featuring the House’s signature gold buttons, and a printed shopper bag in clear recycled PVC.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rousteing said in a statement: “Balmain’s first partnership with Evian helped show that sustainable practices can make for impressive outcomes. But, for me, that was only a starting point. If we want to continue creating beauty, while respecting the beauty of this planet, there’s just so much more that all of us in the fashion world should be doing now.

“We need to test and perfect new techniques in sourcing, recycling, upcycling, sustainably producing— and yes, I know, the list can sometimes seem endless. Luckily, Evian shares Balmain’s dedication to searching for new possibilities—and with this second Balmain x Evian capsule, we aim to make very clear that conscience and creativity can actually work quite well together."

The commitment to eco-friendly practices is also filtered down into the smallest details of the collection, including recycled polyester labels and composition stickers, paper packaging that relies on pulp from sustainably managed FSC-certified forests and the use of recycled plastic hangers and bags.

The limited-edition Balmain x Evian collection is available on Balmain.com and at select boutiques across the globe. Prices range from 50 pounds for a dual-branded glass bottle to 4,850 pounds for the sleeveless embroidered dress.

