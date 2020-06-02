Banana Republic donates 20 million dollars worth of clothing

Banana Republic is responding to the current crises in the U.S. through clothing donations. The Gap Inc.-owned brand has pledged 20 million dollars worth of clothing to those in need.

The company has partnered with nonprofit Delivering Good to donate clothing to several partner organizations in states that have been most impacted. These organizations include Hour Working Women Program in New York, Central City Neighborhood Partners in Los Angeles and Family Focus Englewood in Chicago.

In addition, Banana Republic has joined fellow Gap Inc. brands Athleta, Gap and Old Navy to donate 250 thousand dollars to the NAACP and EmbraceRace to fight for equal rights.

"During this unique moment in history, it's more necessary than ever to work together to support one another, especially those in need," Mark Breitbard, head of Banana Republic and Gap Inc. specialty brands, said in a statement. "As America faces historic unemployment rates, Banana Republic Will Work for a Better Republic, helping Americans get back to work by providing confidence through clothing they can wear for interviews and in different work environments, including working from home."

Image: Banana Republic