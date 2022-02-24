Banana Republic expands into babywear and athletics

Gap-owned Banana Republic is continuing to revamp its image and has now introduced two new lifestyle categories to its mix.

Through collections that draw influence from its own heritage, the retailer has expanded its assortment to include BR Baby and BR Athletics in a bid to refresh its connection with its buyer group.

BR Baby’s 40-piece gender-inclusive line is directly inspired by the brand’s “adventurous spirit”, with the likes of sleep, bodysuits and knitwear donning animal prints, maps and palm trees among other travel-inspired details. Alongside the main collection, a limited number of ‘mini-me’ pieces are also to be made available for both adults and babies.

The retailer’s BR Athletics collection, on the other hand, nods more towards retro club attire, with pieces influenced by cricket-wear and other heritage sports. Taking cues from uniformity, modern tailoring, monogrammed looks and an emphasis on craftsmanship are definitive elements of the collection.