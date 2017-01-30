Banana Republic goes see-now-buy-now

Following the trend of the see-now-buy-now format in fashion, Banana Republic has introduced its new model. This year, the brand’s fall 2017 presentation will debut during New York Fashion Week, which will retail at its locations simultaneously.

Banana Republic is one of the latest retail chains to switch over to this more instantaneous fashion approach. Last year, the see-now-buy-now trend emerged as fashion designers decided that allowing their collections to be shopped by buyers at the same time proved incredibly useful. While most designers show the upcoming season during fashion week and wait months to retail the collection, it seems that the fashion industry is switching its pace a bit for a better consumer experience. Banana Republic seems to be capitalizing on this trend with its newest collection.

The American clothing retailer is planning to host pop-ups on February 9, aligned with its collection presentations. According to WWD, Banana Republic will host private showings for Fall 2017 throughout NYFW. At the same time, the brand will debut pop-ups at three locations in the U.S. The temporary boutiques will be at Manhattan SoHo, The Grove in Los Angeles, and on Grant Street in San Francisco. The collections will also be available through its e-commerce site.

Banana Republic to launch collaboration with Olivia Palermo

These pop-ups are unveiled in partnership with influencer Olivia Palermo. She will help to bring her own personal style and touch to these pop-up stores. For the fall collection, Palermo and Banana Republic are also planning a collaboration. The capsule will be revealed during September’s NYFW.

In a time of mall decline, it seems that Banana Republic is working towards a solution to revitalize sales. Other retailers including The Limited and Wet Seal have already headed towards bankruptcy towards during these economic conditions. Only time will tell if the new show format and business strategy for Banana Republic may help improve revenue.

Photos: Banana Republic