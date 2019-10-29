Banana Republic unveils gender neutral UNIversal Collection

Banana Republic has introduced a special capsule line of gender neutral clothing as a furtherance of its commitment to celebrating diversity and equality. Called the UNIversal Collection, Banana Republic's new collection features modern classic styles in gender neutral sizing designed to provide a universally flattering fit. The collection features items "cut with room to wear and share," per a company statement, as well as shirts that can be tailored to fit a personal style and mix-and-match piece. The UNIversal collection is comprised of over 60 styles in sizing that ranges from XXS to XXL. Pieces include T-shirts, sweaters, joggers, jackets, shirts a blazer and accessories such as bags, hats and scarves. The capsule collection is currently available to shop through Banana Republic's retail channels, with prices ranging from 29.50 to 298 dollars.

Images: Banana Republic