Band of Outsiders to relaunch womenswear

Band of Outsiders is giving the womenswear market another chance. The brand's womenswear collection will relaunch at London Fashion Week Men's in February under the new design team led by creative director Angelo Van Mol and brand director Daniel Hettmann as reported by WWD.

“People always say they miss the women’s wear aspect and we do have a large women’s following on social media. They were already very interested in the men’s pieces and we had buyers asking for smaller sizes to fit this demand,” said Hettmann in an interview with WWD.

The upcoming womenswear collection will be very limited with only 27 stockkeeping units. The collection is inspired by the cultural and scientific shift in the sixties as well as the Moon Landing.

The collection will be very "borrowed from the boys", with the exception of the skirts and dresses. New hires were made for the women's design team to accomplish this new vision for the brand. Van Mol says he is looking forward to feedback from critics and customers, as it is important to drive the future direction of the brand.