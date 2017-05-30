Band of Outsiders to show at London Fashion Week Men's

It's Band of Outsiders 3.0. The brand, which is undergoing what could be considered its third incarnation, announced last week that they will be showing their spring 2018 collection at London Fashion Week Men's next month. This will be the second collection designed by brand director Daniel Hettmann and designer Angelo Van Mol.

This will be no ordinary presentation, however. They will be combining it with a comedy night featuring some of the city's top comedians, including Alistair Williams, Joe Sutherland, Ola the Comedian and Elliot Steel.

“Presenting in London felt very natural, our team and studio are based here and we love the vibe of London Fashion Week Men’s. It really fits the brand,” said Hettmann in a statement.

Hettmann and Van Mol have been working on bringing back the California and West Coast street style influences that once were the core of the brand under founder Scott Sternberg.

Tom Gibbons wears our FW17 zig-zag satin pj-shirt with our Damson Sb2 suit. Available in stores from July. #bandofoutsiders @thomasgibbons by @sloanisabuller A post shared by Band of Outsiders (@bandofoutsiders_) on May 24, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The brand was originally known for their well tailored trousers, schoolboy blazers and slim-fit oxford shirts.

Hettmann and Van Mol were tasked with returning the brand to its former glory after the three designers who succeeded Sternberg (Matthias Weber, Niklaus Hodel and Florian Feder) were let go.

Band of Outsiders joins the London Men's calendar at an interesting time, where many designers are foregoing this season. J.W. Anderson will be showing at Pitti Uomo, while brands like Agi & Sam are skipping this season entirely.

Band of Outsiders has had a rocky history over the past several years. In 2015, the label ceased entirely, and founder and CEO Scott Sternberg stepped away from the brand. The brand attempted to make a revival at New York Fashion Week in September 2016, but was met with much criticism and disappointment from those who preferred the original look of the brand. Hettman and Van Mol's first collection was met with more positive reviews. Hopefully the duo can keep the brand on track to making a serious comeback.