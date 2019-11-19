Bandier collaborates with fellow female designers for latest collaboration

Female-founded accessories company Bandier has teamed up with two fellow female entrepreneurs—fine jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb and accessories designer Carolyn Rowan—to create a capsule of luxurious pieces just in time for the holiday season.

“It’s important for female entrepreneurs to support one another and build each other up, and that’s what this collaboration is about,” Gottlieb shared in a statement. “[It’s] paving the way for future generations of women who have good role models, showing them that if they work hard, they can do whatever they want to do!”

Ranging from 145 USD to 798 USD, the exclusive six-piece capsule collection—which is available exclusively on Bandier’s website—includes a cashmere Swarovski-encrusted bodysuit, a cashmere hoodie and matching joggers, winter accessories and more.

Images: Courtesy of Bandier