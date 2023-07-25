BAPE to hold first Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo show as part of ‘by R’ project

A Bathing Ape (BAPE) is set to hold its first fashion show in its hometown of Tokyo as the brand continues celebrations for its 30th anniversary year.

The streetwear label, founded by Nigo in 1993, has been added to the Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo SS24 line up, with the event set to take place between August 28 and September 2.

BAPE’s show, which will specifically take place August 31, will be supported through the ‘by R’ project, an initiative introduced by the fashion week’s primary sponsor Rakuten Group to back Japanese fashion brands.

Through the partnership, Rakuten said that it was aiming to broaden the appeal of BAPE to more fans, both in and outside Japan, while also further amplifying awareness of Rakuten FWT.

To further this mission, BAPE’s show will be live-streamed on the fashion e-commerce site Rakuten Fashion*2 in a bid to reach a wider audience.

Rakuten also noted that it was planning to commemorate BAPE’s participation through a limited-edition merchandise offer via its Rakuten Fashion platform.

Commenting on the partnership, BAPE said in a release: “We are truly grateful to be invited to participate in ‘by R’ in this milestone year for the brand and to hold our BAPE runway show for the first time in Japan.

“We wish ‘by R’ all the best for the further growth of Tokyo Fashion Week, and we would be honoured if our show serves to contribute to the event.”

The ‘by R’ project was launched in 2020, one year after Rakuten partnered with the Japan Fashion Week Organisation to become headline sponsor for FWT.