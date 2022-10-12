Barbie collaborates with Jean Louis Sabaji

Everyone’s favourite doll, Barbie unveiled a historic collaboration with Lebanese designer Jean Louis Sabaji during Arab Fashion Week in Dubai.

Powered by pink and self-expression, Jean Louis Sabaji presented a spring/summer 2023 capsule collection in collaboration with Barbie to become the first Arab designer to ever work with the iconic doll.

The designer, who has dressed celebrities including Beyonce and Cardi B, celebrated “beauty and strength of women,” with a line-up of size-inclusive models to present his Barbie-inspired designs. Model Ameni Esseibi, described as the first curvy model of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, opened the show in a tiered, black-feathered skirt with a sequinned bright pink top, complete with Barbie branding.

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie

Feathers and sequins were featured throughout the whimsical pink and black collection, as were hearts, offering playful touches as bodices, crafted into striking necklines and plunging backs, and as cut-out detailing and patches. There was also an oversized sculpted heart dress and a pink fluffy heart-shaped top, paired with Barbie pink trousers with cut-out detailing down the side.

As you would expect with a Barbie-inspired collection, there were also lots of floor-sweeping evening gowns, sleek-form fitting numbers with thigh-high splits, and uptown cocktail dresses, including a soft pink strapless dress with an oversized bow.

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie

Image: Arab Fashion Week / Jean Louis Sabaji X Barbie