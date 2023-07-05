Barbie gets her own luxury sleepwear with Karen Mabon

Luxury sleepwear designer Karen Mabon has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with fashion doll Barbie.

The six-piece collection draws upon some of the most recognisable Barbies from throughout the years, including paying homage to the original ‘1959’ Barbie with the poolside print, taking inspiration from her instantly recognisable chevron swimsuit.

The line combines nostalgia “with the limitless fantasy of the iconic Barbie,” explains the brand in the press release, and features two 100 percent GOTS-certified cotton pyjama sets utilising illustrations from Barbie’s 60th anniversary. The Barbie Archive print is inspired by Mabon’s own trips to the toy store growing up and seeing all the different versions of the doll.

Credits: Karen Mabon/Mattel; Barbie x Karen Mabon collection

Other highlights in the collection include a mulberry silk slip lined with some of the most iconic Barbie iterations, an organic cotton robe, and a sun hat.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mabon said: “Barbie was always a dream project. I grew up with her and have so many lovely memories playing with her, whether that was chopping off her hair and dying it with lipstick or my Mum making my Barbie a new outfit for Christmas.

“The archive is huge, and I got to see Barbie as an astronaut and a career woman, and just how e could be – everything! It was special to be able to play and experiment in her world again and see how she plays into mine.”

The Barbie x Karen Mabon will be available from July 7 at Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, and karenmabon.com. Prices range from 49 to 230 pounds.

