Barbie teams up with Stoney Clover Lane

In celebration of Malibu Barbie’s 50th Anniversary, Barbie has teamed up with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane to create a limited-edition doll and accessories collection.

The collectable Barbie doll embodies Stoney Clover Lane’s carefree style with a tie-dye sweatshirt and shorts set complete with white sneakers and a top-knot hairstyle. Her look is finished with a pink Stoney Clover Lane duffle bag customised with ‘Barbie’ in bright rainbow Varsity letters, alongside white-rimmed sunglasses and a pink reusable coffee cup.

Image: courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane

In addition to the doll, the Barbie x Stoney Clover Lane collection features exclusive patches for customisation and lifestyle accessories from totes, fanny packs and backpacks to pouches, luggage tags and jewellery rolls in Malibu-inspired prints and vibrant colours.

Libby Glazer, co-founder of Stoney Clover Lane, said in a statement: “We can’t get over the excitement of a Stoney Clover Lane Barbie doll! To be included in Barbie’s anniversary and marking the occasion with a limited-edition doll is so special for us.”

The Stoney Clover Lane Barbie doll is available for 40 US dollars at Barbie.com and StoneyCloverLane.com, while the lifestyle collection exclusive to Stoney Clover Lane ranges from 48 - 268 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane

Image: courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane