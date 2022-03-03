Barbour and Ally Capellino unveil debut collaboration

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour has unveiled its first-ever collaboration designed for both men and women with British unisex bag and accessories brand Ally Capellino.

The Barbour x Ally Capellino collection has been designed to offer an androgynous and practical look that is timeless and easy to wear, explains Barbour. Key elements include signature shaped pockets flaps, stripped out linings and added coloured binding, as well as the classic Ally Capellino leather buckle and strap detailing.

The range features six jackets, three for men and three for women, alongside three unisex bags, a cross body and two backpacks, and a classic bucket hat.

Image: Barbour x Ally Capellino

Highlights include the men’s Barbour Hand Casual cropped two-tone jacket with hand pockets at the waist and a contrasting band of colour at the bottom, and the Barbour Lassie Casual for women featuring eye-catching dual handwarmer and bellows pockets at the waist, an exaggerated leather throat tab and buckle on top of the collar. While the Barbour Step Casual is a longline jacket with an exposed chunky zip and hand warmer pockets at the chest and bellows pockets at the waist.

Image: Barbour x Ally Capellino

Ian Bergin, director of menswear, footwear, and accessories at Barbour, said in a statement: “It was a pleasure to work alongside Ally Capellino on this exciting new collaboration. The range fuses together our expertise in heritage outerwear with the contemporary and minimalistic design work that is synonymous with Ally Capellino’s work. We hope our customers enjoy wearing these modern wardrobe classics.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Alison Lloyd, creative director and founder of Ally Capellino, added: “We really enjoyed working on this project with fellow Brit-brand Barbour. There is so much synergy in what we and they do, plus I love a good archive and Barbour’s is full of character and authenticity.”

The Barbour x Ally Capellino collaboration will be available on barbour.com and allycapellino.com from March 8.

Image: Barbour x Ally Capellino

Image: Barbour x Ally Capellino

Image: Barbour x Ally Capellino