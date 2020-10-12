Barbour collaborates with New York label Noah

British heritage brand Barbour has collaborated with New York label Noah on a menswear collection for autumn/winter 2020 that they state reimagines its classic outerwear pieces with “youthful sophistication”.

The collection is inspired by Barbour’s 126-year heritage, with the outerwear pieces showcased in vibrant pop colourways and patchwork designs, while archive Barbour catalogue imagery from the 1980s and 1990s inspires the graphics on cotton T-shirts. The collaboration also includes sweats and accessories influenced by Noah’s functional approach and high-quality engineering.

Barbour global marketing and commercial director, Paul Wilkinson, said in a statement: “We are excited to announce our first collaboration with Noah for autumn/winter 2020. This innovative collection allows both brands to fuse together their personal styles and histories, helping to create a high quality and fashion-forward range that will appeal to those who appreciate classic menswear styling with a contemporary twist.”

Key highlights include the Beaufort Wax jacket, developed by chairman Dame Margaret Barbour in 1983 and is one of Barbour’s most iconic garments, which has been given a patchwork design and a reversible classic Tartan fleece lining. While the lightweight Bedale jacket, originally designed for equestrian use, has been refreshed in a ‘yellow’ colourway with dual-branded pocket embroidery.

The collection also includes sweats to encapsulate Noah’s relaxed aesthetic with the Barbour Noah Hoodie featuring a large Noah logo on the chest that has been designed in Barbour’s signature Classic Tartan.

In addition, there are three statement T-shirts with country images taken from the 1980s and 1990s Barbour catalogues, with text on the back which reads ‘Who cares if it rains’, alongside a bucket hat crafted from a tough and durable 6oz Sylkoil wax with a patchwork design and a holdall.

Brendon Babenzien, Noah co-founder and creative director, added: “I’ve been a lifelong Barbour fan so this was a really special opportunity for us. Many of us at Noah have been wearing Barbour for years and feel a real connection to the Barbour lifestyle - and I think a genuine connection is absolutely paramount in developing a strong collaboration.

“Because we have such tremendous respect for the Barbour products already, we decided to keep the changes incredibly simple and subtle. We really only wanted a bit of Noah to enter the conversation; too many updates to an already incredible product and you could spoil it. We experiment with traditional themes in our design every day and try to make the most subtle adjustments that are simultaneously holding to classic style but evolving just enough to feel new and unique. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to do that.”

The Barbour x Noah collection will be available from both brand’s websites, at Selfridges, Dover Street Market and selected stockists worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Barbour