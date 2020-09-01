Barbour continues collaboration with AlexaChung

British heritage brand Barbour has unveiled its second collaboration with British fashion brand AlexaChung for autumn/winter 2020, which will be available to buy later this month.

The second drop takes inspiration from Barbour’s archive dating back to 1910 to create an outerwear collection that reimagines the brand’s classic styles through the AlexaChung lens for “modern city and country living”.

The eleven-piece collection, which features two new baseball cap styles, is a “celebration of British craftsmanship and tradition that evokes a love of the great outdoors,” explains Barbour, and includes outerwear and accessories.

Commenting on the autumn/winter 2020 collection, Alexa Chung said in a statement: “This is arguably my favourite collection to date as we approached the design process with more ambition, delving even deeper into the Barbour archive to explore new silhouettes and make them our own. This particular collection evokes an element of nostalgia fuelled by childhood memories of seeing my elders wearing similar shapes in Hampshire.”

The silhouettes Chung states are “more adventurous whilst the palette is paired down,” with navy featuring heavily alongside earthy tones like the chestnut brown and brick red rust.

“It's an autumnal English postcard of outerwear,” added Chung. “The goal with every approach is to create pieces that feel versatile enough to wear for everyday situations, both in the city and countryside, but on this occasion, she’s missing home.”

Barbour banks on Alexa Chung for autumn/winter 2020 with second collection

The outerwear heavy collection includes numerous reworked jackets including the Barbour Violet Wax that takes inspiration from the Barbour Bedale Wax, which was designed by Dame Margaret Barbour in 1980 as an equestrian jacket. The new AlexaChung designed jacket has been designed to add “contemporary styling to a Barbour icon” and is lined in a choice of Barbour’s Classic, Ancient or Red Navy Tartan and it is finished in a Sylkoil wax cotton, to ensure that the jacket caters perfectly to both town and country living.

Other key pieces in the collection include the Barbour Trudie Wax, a reworking of the longer length Barbour Stockman Jacket, which has been cut to the Stockman’s oversized fit and deep waist, originally designed for comfort whilst out riding, this jacket has been updated with a removable waist belt for a changeable versatile shape. A storm cape and an adjustable leather buckle collar strap act as shields against bad weather whilst a corduroy collar, two flap pockets and Classic Tartan and Northumberland Check linings complete the garment’s distinctive look.

While the popular Barbour Pip jacket from the first Barbour by AlexaChung collection, has been given an autumn/winter “relaxed and stylish” makeover fashioned using a cotton blend with waterproof breathable qualities. The jacket is available in bright colourways of ‘Sunset Orange’, an orange-hued ‘Monks Robe’ and a muted ‘Navy’.

AlexaChung has also added accessories for autumn/winter with the Barbour Cindy Sports Cap, a panelled baseball cap with a curved front and Barbour label branding on the bill. Lightweight, this accessory is available in three colourways:‘Monks Robe’, ‘Sunset Orange’ and a ‘Northumberland Check’.

Paul Wilkinson, global commercial and marketing director, Barbour added: ‘We are proud to announce another season with AlexaChung. Alexa’s interest and passion in the Barbour archive has helped create another special collection which highlights Barbour’s timeless appeal reimagined by AlexaChung – they’re classic country styles with a subtle fashion twist.”

The Barbour by AlexaChung autumn/winter 2020 range will be available from September 20 at Barbour.com and selected stockists worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Barbour