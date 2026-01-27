Barbour Foundation and British Fashion Council launch education partnership following international growth

Heritage outerwear brand Barbour has announced a new education initiative in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) that aims to support emerging talent across the UK fashion industry. The programme expands the Barbour Foundation’s commitment to education and community impact following the brand’s growing international success, according to the Retail Times.

The collaboration will create opportunities for students and early-career professionals to access skills development, mentorship and industry insight, with a focus on practical training in design, craftsmanship and business. The scheme forms part of a broader effort to give back to the fashion and textile ecosystem while fostering the next generation of creative talent.

Barbour’s global growth has enabled the brand to increase investment in social impact programmes, with the Foundation prioritising initiatives that reduce barriers to entry and support sustainable career pathways in fashion. According to company leaders, the new partnership with the BFC reflects a shared goal of enhancing access to high-quality fashion education in the UK.

Further details on eligibility and programme structure are expected ahead of the initiative’s official launch later this year.