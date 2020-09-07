Barbour highlights premium sub-brand with celeb campaign

Barbour is launching the debut collection of its new, premium sub-brand, Barbour Gold Standard, which was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January this year, with a celeb-fronted campaign.

The heritage brand has named British actor and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star Sam Claflin as an ambassador for its luxury premium sub-brand, which is described as being a “product of unrivalled quality” that is the “most elevated” of all its menswear collections.

Claflin is the face of the Barbour Gold Standard autumn/winter 2020 campaign, which was shot in Glencoe, Scotland, as well as for future campaigns in 2021, added the brand.

Barbour Gold Standard is a collection of luxury premium outerwear inspired by the Barbour archives which date back to 1910 and has been launched to represent the “pinnacle of Barbour’s offering celebrating expert craftsmanship and design knowledge that has been gathered over 125 years”.

The debut collection features 10 jackets in waxed cotton and quilt fabrics, which the brand adds have been “Intelligently designed in ergonomic and engineered cuts,” while focusing on artisanal craftsmanship with a high attention to luxurious details throughout the jackets.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director of Barbour, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Sam. He grew up in the British countryside and Barbour jackets have always been part of his way of life.

“Our new sub-brand, Barbour Gold Standard is the most elevated of all of our menswear collections; it features a range of very thoughtfully designed jackets celebrating iconic pieces from our archives which will be sold through high-end retailers worldwide. Sam is the perfect choice to be the face of this luxury premium collection.”

The Barbour Gold Standard collection will be available from September on barbour.com and via selected retailers worldwide, with prices ranging from 319 to 599 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Barbour Gold Standard