Barbour International collaborates with Saturdays NYC

Barbour International has collaborated with New York-based lifestyle brand Saturdays NYC on a capsule collection for autumn/winter 2020, which it states combines its motorcycling heritage with surf and city culture.

Ian Bergin, director of menswear, footwear and accessories, Barbour International, said in a statement: “We are excited to be collaborating with Saturdays NYC for the first time on a collection infused with Barbour International’s motorcycling history and Saturdays NYC’s urban influence. Saturdays NYC adds a unique and contemporary streetwear edge to the collaboration and we can’t wait for customers to discover this innovative new range.”

The collection aims to fuse together the values of both brands with a range of archive-inspired wax and quilted outerwear styles, featured alongside paired back sweats and graphic print T-shirts, contemporary knitwear and practical accessories.

Commenting on the collaboration, Colin Tunstall, co-founder and creative director of Saturdays NYC, said: “Barbour International is an iconic name in the worlds of both outerwear and motorcycling, so when they approached us to work together, we jumped at the chance to rework some of their most storied pieces.

“Together, we created pared-back alternatives of their rugged outerwear pieces that fit right at home in New York City, as well as more graphic led pieces that refresh the Barbour International identity. We’re thrilled at how the collection turned out, and we’re excited to share it with everyone.”

Highlights of the collection includes the reworking of the iconic Barbour International A7 jacket, known as the biker jacket of choice for motorcyclists through the 1950s, 60s and 70s. The collaboration has retained the robust functionality of the jacket and combined with the design sensibilities of Saturdays NYC, with cord overlays on the pockets, a removable teddy fleece lining for added warmth, and a weather-resistant wax finish.

This sits alongside the Barbour International Saturdays NYC Winter Quilt, inspired by the Barbour International A7 jacket, a long sleeve knit that has been designed with a contemporary borg fleece finish, and T-shirts featuring dual-branded logo graphics on the chest.

There are also two bags in the collection, a classic wax cotton backpack and a wax tote, as well as a bucket hat.

The autumn/winter 2020 Barbour x Saturdays NYC collection will be available through barbourinternational.com and selected stockists worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Barbour International