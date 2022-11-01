Barbour launches collaboration with Ganni

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour has launched its first collaboration with Copenhagen-based fashion label Ganni.

The collaboration comes in two parts, a nine-piece ready-to-wear mainline collection alongside a Ganni x Barbour ‘Re-loved’ capsule featuring 50 exclusive upcycled and reworked outerwear pieces, some of which made their debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Both collections will launch on November 1, with the mainline range across both brands and from selected stockists worldwide, while the ‘Re-loved’ will be carried at selected Ganni stores and its website, as well as at Selfridges in London.

The ready-to-wear collection consists of nine timeless pieces made from at least 50 percent certified organic waxed cotton and certified recycled fabrics. There are two coats, four jackets, a skirt and two bucket hats that bring together Ganni’s Scandi sensibility with the best of Barbour’s British roots, combining Barbour’s classic earth tones interspersed with a pop of red and a playful bright neon green logo.

While for the limited-edition ‘Re-loved’ collection, Ganni has injected “new life” into Barbour by defining silhouettes, fabrics and deadstock materials on reworked and repurposed jackets. Highlights include Barbour jackets infused with Ganni signature collars and embroidery in bright colourways, as well as patches with classic Ganni iconography.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ditte Reffstrup, creative director at Ganni, said in a statement: “I’ve always been a big fan of Barbour. Their outerwear is so iconic, you just want to keep their pieces forever, the design is so timeless, and the quality is simply that good. It’s been such a fun process working together on these two collections, they each have a super distinct expression.

“We share a deep commitment to responsibility, which made this collaboration even more meaningful. We created something super playful and full of contrast that still stays true to both brands’ DNA. Working with open minded creatives that value craftsmanship is really what gets my beat going.”

Paul Wilkinson, group marketing director and managing director USA at Barbour, added: “Extending the life of our garments has been at the heart of our business for over 100 years and it’s been exciting to work with Ganni as we both share similar brand values. Our collaboration is in two parts, a mainline collection that is all about relaxed off-duty dressing and an exclusive Barbour x Ganni Re-Loved range.

“This upcycling initiative forms part of our Wax for Life programme which brings together all of Barbour’s unique wax services under one umbrella name and enables our products to be used for many years, minimising their impact on the environment. This aligns so well to the vision and ethos of both our brands.”

Prices range from 55 pounds / 65 euros / 75 US dollars to 475 pounds / 525 euros / 645 US dollars.

