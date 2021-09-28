Barbour launches collaboration with House of Hackney

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour has launched a new womenswear collaboration with luxury British interiors company House of Hackney for autumn/winter 2021.

The collection marks the first time the two brands have partnered together and coincides with the 10th anniversary of House of Hackney’s designs inspired by the natural world.

The styles fuse Barbour’s heritage with three of House of Hackney’s most distinctive floral prints, ‘Trematonia’, ‘Saturnalia’ and ‘Artemis’, across seven styles of outerwear and three pieces of clothing for women.

The first print, ‘Trematonia’ is a playful design inspired by the magical gardens and woods that surround the Castle of Trematon in Cornwall, which is home to the founders of House of Hackney, Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle. It has been used on the Barbour Stamford shirt, showcasing a mythical woodland setting with illustrations of animals including peacocks, snakes, turtles and leopards.

Image: courtesy of Barbour

The second print, ‘Saturnalia’, is a hexagonal patchwork design that blends florals with the mystical motifs found within ‘Trematonia’ and has been used as a lining in longer length wax jackets and quilts, waterproof breathables and as an all-over print for the Barbour Kingsland dress.

The final print in the collection is known as ‘Artemis’ is one of House of Hackney’s most iconic prints and features psychedelic wildflowers. It has been used in the reversible Barbour Stamford quilt, as a flattering lining in the trench style Barbour Finsbury jacket and the Barbour Lea Bridge wax, as well as an all-over print in the Barbour Lea Bridge dress.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director, Barbour said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with House of Hackney on this outstanding womenswear collaboration for autumn/winter 2021. The collection combines heritage with modernity and the prints we have chosen together create a contemporary lifestyle collection that is distinctive and very covetable.”

Frieda Gormley, co-founder of House of Hackney, added: “There is a great synergy between our two brands, which has made this collaboration with Barbour such a joy to work on: we’re both proudly British, family-owned and intrinsically linked with the English countryside.

“We’re thrilled to see three of our most-loved prints translated into clothing and outerwear, designed to be worn out in nature – the very inspiration behind the motifs.”

The Barbour x House of Hackney is available on barbour.com and selected stockists worldwide.

