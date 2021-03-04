Barbour launches first spring/summer Gold Standard collection

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour has launched the first spring/summer edition of its premium sub-brand, Gold Standard.

The new brand, which debuted for autumn/winter 2020, aims to showcase Barbour’s 127-year heritage through a collection of premium casual outerwear pieces inspired by the brand’s archive.

The spring/summer 2021 collection draws inspiration from Barbour’s military heritage with traditional bellows pockets and metal hardware featuring heavily and the core colour palette is made up of navy and khaki tones.

There are five styles available in a range of fabrics and colours, including several lightweight casual jackets that have been overdyed to create an authentic washed-out look. As well as navy and khaki, these lightweight styles also come in ‘blue metal’ and ‘cumin’ to create a range that is perfect for the summer months.

Another key look is the Ripstop Beaufort Casual, a practical casual jacket that nods to Barbour’s heritage and comes in a ‘dusky green’ colourway with a honey-coloured corduroy collar based on the Barbour Beaufort originally designed by Dame Margaret Barbour and introduced in 1983. Unlike the original Beaufort design made from heavier waxed cotton, this new Gold Standard version is lightweight and designed instead with ripstop fabrication which has a light impregnation of wax making it suitable for the spring and summer months.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director of Barbour said in a statement: “Our first Barbour Gold Standard spring/summer collection offers a range of sophisticated and practical outerwear designs that will be available in high-end retailers globally. This luxury premium sub-brand represents the pinnacle of our men’s outerwear offering and showcases the very best in men’s casual jackets for the warmer months.

“Each jacket is filled with carefully designed details that really showcase our dedication to craftsmanship and we’re looking forward to consumers discovering this exciting collection and all that it has to offer.’’

Barbour Gold Standard will be available on Barbour.com, as well as Flannels, Selfridges, Mr Porter and Harvey Nichols and selected retailers worldwide.