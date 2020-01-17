Barbour launches new premium sub-brand, 'Gold Standard'

British fashion and lifestyle brand Barbour has launched a new premium sub-brand called Gold Standard for autumn-winter 2020.

The new brand, which looks to showcase Barbour’s 125-year-old heritage through a collection of premium outerwear, consists of ten jackets manufactured with signature waxed cotton and quilt fabrics.

The jackets are designed in ergonomic and engineered cuts, with patterns hand-cut in South Shields in the North East of England, while the use of wax, tweed and oiled leather fabrics, updated trims, linings and corozo buttons further elevates the looks.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director at Barbour, said in a statement: “Barbour Gold Standard is a new luxury premium sub-brand for men that represents the pinnacle of our offering. Designed to target a luxury/premium distribution, it celebrates the expert craftsmanship and design knowledge we have gathered over 125 years.”

Images from the new campaign were shot in the Scottish Highlands, a backdrop that “is reflective of the elegant detailing and robust practicality of Gold Standard outerwear” and one that nods to the brand’s history rooted in the British countryside.