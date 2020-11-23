Barbour launching new premium collection for women

British heritage brand Barbour is introducing a new luxury premium for women designed for “high-low dressing” for autumn/winter 2021.

The ‘Modern Heritage’ collection will see Barbour venturing into new categories, including dresses and recycled knitwear, as it looks to target premium womenswear with its mix of smart and casual clothing.

The collection it notes has been designed for women to wear “around the home or when spending time outdoors” and embraces Barbour’s archive which goes back to 1910 and explores the brand’s Scottish heritage and roots with a contemporary take on its signature tartans.

Nicola Brown, head of womenswear at Barbour, said in a statement: “Modern Heritage reflects the way women spend their time today. With more time spent at home whether it’s for leisure or work, our customers want clothes that are elegant and stylish enough to attend an online meeting but are also comfortable and relaxed.

“Equally when spending time out of the home, they’re looking for classic investment pieces that are smart, functional and will last for many seasons.”

Barbour targeting women with new Modern Heritage collection

The collection will focus on “elevated fabrication and styles,” explained Barbour, as well as wardrobe staples to reflect what it is calling the “changing lifestyle of women today,” featuring dresses, coats and knitwear.

Barbour adds that the collection is in response to women wanting to invest in “timeless” pieces and at the heart of the new offering is an archive-inspired trench in both wax and wool, along with pieces made from recycled knitwear, organic jersey and premium Italian wools.

The Modern Heritage collection will be available in Barbour stores and online from July 2021 and will be targeted at premium department and independent stores worldwide. Currently, the British brand counts Selfridges and John Lewis among its stockists.

Images: courtesy of Barbour