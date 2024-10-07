Barbour opens pop-up café at Fenwick Newcastle

British heritage brand Barbour has partnered with department store Fenwick Newcastle to open a pop-up café for its 30th Anniversary celebration of its iconic Liddesdale Quilted Jacket- designed by Dame Margaret in 1994.

The Barbour Tea and Toasties café, which opened on October 4, will serve branded quilted toasted sandwiches and tea in a cosy setting decorated with Barbour touches until Christmas.

The concept has been brought to life by Fenwick’s restaurant team and features a menu created in collaboration with local, independent businesses, including gooey cheese from Berwick Edge used for regionally named toasties and tea from Ringtons.

Highlights include the Tyne & Moor Melt, filled with Berwick Edge cheese and Newcastle Brown Ale chutney and The North Eastern, a chicken katsu breaded Northumberland chicken toastie with curry sauce, pickled cucumber and kewpie mayonnaise, and The Farm & Field, a Leverstock Farm mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and basil pesto toastie. Sweet treats, such as a tartan brownie and quilted cupcakes, will also be available.

Paul Wilkinson, commercial director/deputy group managing director at Barbour Group, said in a statement: “Both Fenwick and Barbour are proud family-owned businesses which are synonymous with the North-East, with a rich history and strong relationship. The pop-up, brought to life by Fenwick’s expert restaurant team, provides an exciting one-off experience for customers.

“It forms part of our wider plans to build our valued partnership together with our latest globally recognised collaboration collections set to launch with Fenwick in the coming months.”

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick, added: “Fenwick is incredibly proud to partner with fellow North-East icon Barbour for the Tea & Toasties pop-up. We are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to enhance customer experience and this partnership with Barbour, in celebration of the anniversary of one of their most celebrated pieces, allows us to offer something truly unique which we know our customers will enjoy.

“The pop-up also enhances our restaurant offer which continues to evolve through unexpected collaborations, new Fenwick concepts and an all-round innovative dining experience.”