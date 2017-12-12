Barbour teams up with Engineered Garments for AW18

London - Lifestyle and heritage brand Barbour has teamed up with New-York based designer brand Engineered Garments to create a capsule collection for Autumn Winter ’18.

Founded by Japanese designer Daiki Suzuki in 1999, Engineered Garments takes its name from a comment that his designs are more engineered than designed. “For Autumn Winter 18, Barbour reached out to us to see about working together,” said Daiki Suzuki. “I personally love Barbour and hold in my collection a Bedale, Beaufort, International, Cowen Commando and a vintage reissued cape that W P Lavori gave me."

The small range, which aims to blend key design aspects from both brands, is set to feature minimalistic outerwear items with intricate detailing. The collaborative collection will only use waxed cotton for example, in neutral colors such as black, navy and olive with black and navy lining and detailing. Key pieces in the capsule collection will include an engineered take on rear-opening parkas, capes, and looser silhouette classic Bedales and blouson shapes.

"One of the main elements to Engineered Garments is its classic military stylings and it was something I wanted to go with. It was a challenge to think about how to go about working with such an iconic brand and one that I hold dearly," added Suzuki.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Engineered Garments for the first time. Combining Barbour’s DNA and tradition with Daiki Suzuki’s purist aesthetic designs has resulted in a small collection that is innovative, authentic and functional, designed for modern, urban life,” said Ian Bergin, director of Menswear at Barbour.

The Barbour x Engineered Garments capsule collection is set to launch at selected stockists around the world and online from July/August, 2018.