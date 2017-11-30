Barbour teams up with Margaret Howell for AW '18 collection

Lifestyle and heritage brand Barbour is set to collaborate with renowned British designer Margaret Howell to create a women's capsule collection.

Designed by Margaret Howell, together with Barbour's in-house menswear design team, the collaborative collection is set to launch for Autumn/Winter 2018 and will align with Barbour's Timeless Originals collection. "As an admirer of The Barbour and living with one myself for many years, I was thrilled to be asked to collaborate with the company. Delving into their archive was a real joy and very stimulating," said Margaret Howell on the collaboration, a first for Barbour.

"It is great to be working with one of our heritage clothing manufacturers. For me, it’s very satisfying to work on purposeful clothing that is well made and made to last." The Barbour for Margaret Howell collection is set to feature three different styles, all of which have been inspired by Barbour's archive, which dates back to 1910.

"Margaret Howell represents classicism, quality and understated style in all of her collections," commented Ian Bergin, Director of Menswear at Barbour. "She designs for a modern silhouette with a simplicity in cut and shape that creates a relaxed and natural look and we are very excited to be working with her."

Photo Margaret Howell