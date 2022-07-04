Barbour teams up with the National Trust

Lifestyle clothing brand Barbour has announced a partnership with the National Trust to assist in the clean-up and restoration efforts at three of the places it cares for in Northumberland, following extensive storm damage this winter caused by Storm Arwen.

Barbour will support the National Trust with woodland restoration work being carried out in Northumberland at the estates of Wallington near Morpeth and Cragside near Rothbury, as well as work at the historic landmark Hadrian’s Wall.

In addition, the partnership will also include the planting of 10,000 trees to help the National Trust plant and establish 20 million trees by 2030, as part of Barbour’s commitment to plant 100,000 trees in 2022 in the fight against the climate crisis.

Dame Margaret Barbour, chairman at Barbour, said in a statement: “As a North East brand, we are very proud of our roots and the history and heritage that our region has to offer. Barbour has always been synonymous with the British countryside and our partnership with the National Trust enables us to support their inspiring work and help preserve the countryside for future generations.”

Mike Innerdale, regional director for the North of England at the National Trust, added: “Storm Arwen changed some National Trust landscapes in Northumberland forever. But thanks to Barbour’s generous donation, the work on the ground to restore, repair and replant can continue at pace, ensuring these places can be enjoyed for generations to come."