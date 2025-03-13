Barbour unveils footwear collection with Wildbunch Styles

British heritage brand Barbour has launched a limited-edition men’s footwear collection in collaboration with Spanish brand Wildbunch Styles.

The specialist footwear collection features three men’s styles handcrafted in Spain in Barbour’s iconic brown and green palette, using premium suede and locally sourced leather on top of tough Vibram soles.

Barbour designed in conjunction with Wildbunch Styles Credits: Barbour

Styles include the ‘Barbour Southfield,’ a four-eyelet moccasin with a Vibram sole, available in three colourways, alongside the ‘Barbour Coatham,’ which offers a twist on the Wildbunch Styles classic Wally in two colourways with a hiker sole.

The final style is the ‘Barbour Heathpool,’ merging the fun of the Wildbunch Styles Wally shoe with Barbour styling. This shoe comes in green suede with Vibram Fitter soles for a more casual look.

Barbour designed in conjunction with Wildbunch Styles Credits: Barbour

Nicholas Drury, head of footwear at Barbour, said in a statement: “This is a new footwear collaboration that combines Barbour’s iconic heritage with Wildbunch Styles’s timeless craftsmanship, seamlessly blending rugged functionality with contemporary style.

“Produced in Southern Spain by artisan craftsmen, each pair of shoes boasts premium suede and leather uppers, durable Vibram soles and Wildbunch Styles’s signature leather lining and insoles.”

Each style is 229 pounds and available from both Barbour and Wildbunch Styles websites.