Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Highlights

Barcelona welcomed the top international designers in bridal fashion at the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Taking place between April 23 and 27, Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. The only European event in the sector, presented the upcoming collection from 27 brands, including Pronovias, Rosa Clará, Reem Acra and Yolancris. The event was followed by a trade fair at the Montjuic fairground, which featured 370 brands from 28 countries.

FashionUnited shares its selection of fashion shows from Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week that highlight some of the key trend for 2019.

Pronovias

The runway show, held in the Italian Pavilion, showcased Pronovias' new collection "Atelier". Leading international models such as Romee Strijd, Cindy Bruna, Blanca Padilla and Grace Guozhi walked in catwalk show, as well as Blanca Romero and Lucia Rivera, mother and daughter, who took to the runway together for the first time. Hervé Moreau, artistic director at Pronovias, underlines the diversity of the designs in the collection. "The collection includes options for brides who want to get married on the beach, in a garden or in a church."

Rosa Clará

The Sant Pau Modernist Campus hosted a "breakthrough" show by Rosa Clará which presented a much more minimalist and simplistic collection in comparison to the other brands showing at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. The collection deviated from the ornate prints, veils and accessories by presenting very colorful pieces designed to enhance the natural beauty of the wearer. In its collection, the Barcelona designer presented sheer fabrics.

Reem Acra

The American designer of Lebanese descent, Reem Acra, received an award for the best wedding dress from Elle International Bridal Awards 2018, one of the most prestigious awards in bridal fashion worldwide, which was presented on April 28. However, the big winners of the night were Acra and Tiffany & Co., who won the best dress award for their "Diamond Dress" garment from the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" collection in spring 2018 due to its aesthetic which "fits the dream of a fairy tale", according to the jury.

Marco & María

The designer brand from the Canary Islands managed to differentiate its collection from the other bridal brands showing thanks to its unique use of color. The brand presented dresses in warmer shades such as pinks, nudes and grays during the opening of its catwalk show which slowly progressed into cooler tones, a tribute to the four seasons. Dresses presented in warm tones of pink, nude and gray start off the show as the dresses slowly move into cool tones, a tribute to the four seasons.

Yolancris

Sisters Yolanda and Cristina Perez, the designers behind Yolancris showcased their collection outdoors at the Avenida María Cristina on a 45-meter runway placed between the fountain of Montjuic and Plaza España. The show featured more than 80 dresses to a rock music soundtrack, as they aimed to recreate the eighties while reflecting the care-free attitude of the brand's designer Yolanda Perez. The collection was inspired by great fashion icons from the eighties, such as Grace Jones and the Marchioness of Casatti.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.nl. Translated and edited by Kelly Press

Photos: courtesy Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week