Bare Necessities unveils collaboration with Padma Lakshmi

Lingerie and swim retailer Bare Necessities has unveiled a collaboration with Emmy-nominated producer, best-selling author, and activist Padma Lakshmi designed to empower women “at every stage of life”.

The exclusive 19-piece Padma x Bare Necessities collection features lingerie, loungewear, and swimwear that celebrity femininity by blending style, comfort and inclusivity, as each piece is designed to “be cherished”.

Padma x Bare Necessities collection Credits: Bare Necessities

Commenting on the collection, Lakshmi said in a statement: “Lingerie is such a personal, intimate part of one’s wardrobe, and I’ve certainly gathered a lot of ideas for how I’d build a collection over the years. I’ve modelled a lot of lingerie in my career, and I’m very particular about what works and what doesn’t work.

“When Bare Necessities approached me with the idea, I thought this would be a fun, creative challenge. I wanted a nice mix of everyday staples, as well as a couple of pieces that felt a little dressier and sexy.”

The collaboration, launching on June 6, features edgy bras, swimsuits, thongs, bustiers, bodysuits, loungewear and cover-ups.

Padma x Bare Necessities collection Credits: Bare Necessities

For the construction, Lakshmi worked alongside the specialists at Bare Necessities to ensure the line would suit a variety of shapes.

“I designed a collection that I feel l works on every body, but I wanted to give special attention to women with a larger bust size,” added Lakshmi. “I hope the collection encourages women of all ages and sizes to feel sexy and feminine. Lingerie isn’t just the purview of twentysomethings with perfect bodies. I feel more confident in my body today than I ever did when I was that age modelling lingerie. I’m hoping that women will treasure these styles and use them in a variety of ways — in and out of the bedroom.”

Padma x Bare Necessities collection Credits: Bare Necessities

Pam Rice, chief merchandising officer at Bare Necessities, said: "This collection is about empowering every woman - no matter age or body type - to embrace her own journey, in every stage of life. We believe in celebrating both versatility and femininity in our lingerie collections, and this partnership with Padma is a testament to that shared vision.”

Padma x Bare Necessities collection Credits: Bare Necessities